Norman W. Fishman, age 83. Beloved husband of Gloria Schaeffer Fishman. Loving father of Dr. Elizabeth Fishman-Gonsky (Dr. David Gonsky) and Ari Fishman. Proud grandfather of Jacob and Makayla. Dear brother of Barry (Meredith), Debbie Yates, and the late Ronald. Devoted uncle and friend of many. Service Tuesday11AM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60631. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Anshe Emet Synagogue would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019