Norman William Perino, Jr., age 62; beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Perino; loving father of William, Amy, Matthew, and Andrew Perino; dear brother of Joseph (Cathy) Perino and James (Renee) Perino; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; fond nephew of Joan Kelly; preceded in death by his loving parents Norman and Jacqueline Perino. A private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove and St. Joseph Church in Downers Grove. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the, American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or the DuPage Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Rd. Wheaton, IL are appreciated.