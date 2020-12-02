Norman William Perino, Jr., age 62; beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Perino; loving father of William, Amy, Matthew, and Andrew Perino; dear brother of Joseph (Cathy) Perino and James (Renee) Perino; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; fond nephew of Joan Kelly; preceded in death by his loving parents Norman and Jacqueline Perino. A private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4th, at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove and St. Joseph Church in Downers Grove. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the, American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
or the DuPage Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Rd. Wheaton, IL are appreciated. Please support the Perino family by signing the online guestbook at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
For information 630-968-1000.