Norman Sigele, an icon of the photographic industry, 94, died peacefully August 21st. He was a long time Chicago and Evanston resident and Veteran of the Army-Air Force during WWII. Loving husband for 59 years to the late Mitzi (nee Dobkin), cherished father of Linda Elinoff, Kim Sigele, Craig Sigele and Wendy Sigele Hosmer; devoted grandfather of Jonah Elinoff, Aaron Elinoff, Talia Afasano, Alanna Elinoff, Arielle Pollock, Cecil Sigele, and great-grandchildren Theodore and Fitzwilliam; dear brother of the late Irving and Anne Sigele, the late Goldie and Jack Nusbaum, and the late Harry Sigele (survived by Rizel); fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Norman was a true gentleman who lived an extraordinary life of kindness, dignity, and integrity. Graveside service Friday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W Montrose Ave Norridge IL. In lieu of flowers contributions in Norman's name to the Weizmann Institute of Science would be appreciated. Info-Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
(630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019