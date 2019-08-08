Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Notta Karas
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Constantine & Helen Church
11025 S. Roberts Rd
Palos Hills, IL
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Constantine & Helen Church
11025 S. Roberts Rd
Palos Hills, IL
Notta A. Karas Obituary
Notta A. Karas (nee Papasoteriou) age 97. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Devoted mother of Peter (Susan) and James (Susan). Loving grandmother of Alexa, Nicholas, Amanda, Angela and Andy. Cherished aunt of Voula Dinos; and Mark and George Dinos. Visitation Monday 930 AM until time of service, 10 AM at St. Constantine & Helen Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
