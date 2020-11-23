The world lost a light of optimism and generosity when Nugent "Nuge" James Vitallo of Oak Brook passed away November 19th. His 82 years were filled with boundless love, family, and adventure. He was born in 1938 to Anna and Angelo Vitallo in the great city of Chicago. From that moment, the city gained its most enthusiastic fan. He extoled its virtues to all who would listen. He offered tours to visitors and was unendingly loyal to its sports teams- well, not the Sox obviously.
He had a wonderful upbringing with his beloved siblings Judith and Michael. They attended Bowen Country Club in the summers, and later worked as counselors there.
Nuge lived to be educated and experience was often his teacher. He earned a Masters at the University of Illinois and also served in the Army, worked for Jim Beam, apprenticed under Arthur Rubloff, started numerous companies, wrote books and screen plays, traveled the world, served as Board member, appeared on the Today Show, received patents, and more. He even found time to do taxes for family and friends as he was, above all, a CPA.
Nugent is survived by his loving wife Dianne, daughters Michelle Christie, Victoria (Dan) Kwiatkowski, Valerie (Ryan) Cooper, Gianna, and his five grandsons.
Now he is at rest with his beloved mother, father and siblings. We are certain that he is pitching his new big idea to Judy who is serving up his favorite neck bones and gravy while Mike makes them all laugh.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to No Limits for deaf children where he was a dedicated board member for over 25 years. www.nolimitsfordeafchildren.org
