Nunzio V. "Chuck" Evola, age 95, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born October 30, 1924 in Chicago.
World War II U.S. Army veteran & Purple Heart recipient and retired Chicago Police Officer.
Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville, IL.
Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020