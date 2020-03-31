|
|
Nunzio J. Sacchetta, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tranquility of his own home on March 29, 2020. Beloved Husband of Gemma nee Leone Sacchetta. Devoted Father of the late Julie, James and Nunzio (the late Nancy) Sacchetta. Loving Son of the late Nunziato and the late Carmella Sacchetta. Fond Grandfather of Joseph (Alicia) Micele, the late Nicole Micele, Charise Sacchetta, James Sacchetta, JR. and Nunzio (Alicia) Sacchetta. Loving Great Grandfather of Nikoletta Micele, Jaxson Hirschuber, Julianne Micele, Bentley Sacchetta and Nunzio Micele. Dear Brother of the late Frank (the late Mary) Sacchetta, the late Maria (the late Louis) Baldo and the late Dorothy (the late Steve) Mele. Dear Uncle and Friend of Many. In keeping in compliance with the current CDC and IDHP recommendations regarding gathering size (Not to exceed more than 10 people), all funeral services for Nunzio J. Sacchetta will remain private for just the immediate family only. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Nunzio's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. If you wish to send a Sympathy card, Mass card or Monetary donation to the Sacchetta family, please send it to Russo's Hillside Chapels, care of Nunzio J. Sacchetta.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020