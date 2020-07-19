Octavio P. Montejo, US Army Korean War Veteran, age 90, passed away after a short illness on July 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lillian, his parents Marguerite Comas and Serapio Montejo, his brother Jose, beloved granddaughter Lydia Montejo, and many other family members and friends. Cherished father of Frank (Alice), Lillian (Rick) Braunstein and John (Rosemary). Treasured grandfather of Leah, Alex, Laura, Jessica, Ricky (Jenna), Michael (Margaret), John, Angela (Robert). Great-grandfather of Olivia, Victoria and Ecin. Dearest brother of Andy (Holly). Octavio bravely came to Chicago from Cuba to meet his high school pen pal and future wife Lillian Trznadel. For many years his second home was Horner Park in Chicago where he coached many players of all ages in quality baseball skills and team work. He was a proud supporter of Gordon Tech High School and a true believer and example of volunteerism and living one's life every day. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. A graveside inurnment with Military Honors Ceremony will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 700 N River Rd., Des Plaines (Please meet at the office), on Monday July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to GREEN BURIALS OF LOVE, LTD, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. Info: 847-721-0322 or www.colonialfuneral.com