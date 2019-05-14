Home

Ogden E. MacDuff (Booker), 86, passed away May 6th in Palatine, IL. He is survived by his wife Leanna. Father to Scott (Lora), Kevin (Cheryl), William, and Paul (Beth). Grandfather to Dustin, Sondra, Meghan, Melissa, Molly, Jacob, and Charles. Great Grandfather to Amarae and Ryder. Loving Brother to the late Bill MacDuff, Earla (Joe) Chirio, and Charlene Davis. Sister in law, Joanne Notz. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are private. Donations can be made to the Palatine Township Senior Citizens Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
