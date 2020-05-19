O.J. Heestand, Jr., 75, passed away May 12, 2020, due to complications of heart failure. He is survived by Patricia (Pati), his wife of 52 years, daughters Alexandra and Anne, son-in-law Thaddaeus Parker and grandson, Henry Heestand-Parker. He received his Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University and his MBA from Columbia University. In his career in finance he was a Vice President of Chemical Bank in New York and London, a partner of McKinsey & Co. in New York, a partner at O'Connor & Associates in Chicago, and a managing director of Swiss Bank Corporation and UBS in Chicago and Zurich. He helped found OCA Ventures in Chicago. He was committed to cultural and educational communities – a trustee of his alma mater, Western Reserve Academy, and a member of the Harris Council, Harris School of Public Policy. He will be remembered for his zest for life and love of good food and excellent wine. He proudly served as Grand Senéchal of the Chicago chapter of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago IL 60604; The La Jolla Music Society, 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037; Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago, 1307 E. 60th Street, Chicago, IL 60637 Attn: Alison Coppelman. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.