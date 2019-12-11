Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oksoon "Herman" Kim Obituary
Oksoon "Herman" Kim, age 94, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of Ruth and the late Annie, nee Park; loving father of the late Sharon Kim and Victoria Maloney and stepfather of Jean, Ann, and Chuck; dear grandfather of Richard (Lori) Kramer, Leilani Kramer, and Kimberly Mock-Hunt; cherished great-grandfather of 13 and great-great-grandfather of 3; fond brother of Robert and the late Peter, Charles, Kenneth, David, and Beatrice. Memorial Gathering, Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
