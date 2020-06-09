Ole Bly Pace III age 81 of St. Charles former longtime resident of Sterling passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 57 years of Sheryl nee Snow. Loving father of Paige (Pete) Temple of Geneva, Lezley Pace Harmon of Downers Grove, and Jason (Mary Charles) of North Carolina and father in law of Kim (Pace) Taylor of North Carolina. Devoted grandfather of Mady and Pace Temple, Brennan, Logan and Riley Harmon, Rhiannon and Raven Pace. Treasured brother of Ann (John) Sutton and the late Steven Pace. Brother in law of Patricia Snow, Linda Pace (Kevin) Collins, MaryJo (Bernard) Manatee and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand dog Satchel. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Dillon Foundation (for the preservation and betterment of their hometown of Sterling) PO Box 537, Sterling, IL 61081 or Fox Valley Presbyterian Church (for Stephen's Ministry that provided weekly spiritual care) 227 East Side Drive, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home, Geneva. Information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.