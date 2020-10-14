1/
Olga A. Bazzi
Olga A. "Rusty" Bazzi Nee Melone. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Nick Iacobazzi. Loving Daughter of the late John and Teresa Melone. Dear Sister of Noreen Melone, Tulio ( the late Mary Jane) Melone, and Ralf (the late Filomena) Melone. Family and Friends will meet Wednesday at St. Bartholomew Church, 4949 North Patterson, Chicago, Mass 11 A.M. Int. Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. When entering the church, please wear a facial covering and adhere to the social distancing.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
