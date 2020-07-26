Olga Baron, 97, of Evanston, July 20, 2020. Born in Szatmar, Rumania, on Feb. 14, 1923, to Jacob and Cecilia Simon (Simsovitz). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Martin Baron, brother Melvin Simon, daughter Corinne "Corky" Jacobson, and sisters-in-law Jeanne Baron and Ruth Meyer. Treasured by family, Olga is survived by her daughter, Linda Baron; grandchildren Aaron Jacobson (Robin Amer), Amy Jacobson (Loren Hansen), and David (Silena) Jacobson; son-in-law Paul Jacobson; nieces, nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Olga was a passionate supporter of the arts, inspiring her children and grandchildren to become artists and musicians. She was a season ticket holder to performances at Northwestern University's theater and dance schools and the Skokie Valley Symphony Orchestra, and a member of many local museums. Able to identify the composer of virtually any piece played on WFMT, she rarely missed the broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. Olga was also an artist and creator in her own right: a ceramicist, needlepointer, beader, folk dancer, gourmet, and avid gardener. An insatiable reader, she was a book lover and collector, with a particular emphasis on the arts and cookery. A lifelong Cubs fan, she could recall the home run that clinched the 1938 pennant and she watched with pride as the Cubs won the 2016 World Series. A weekly volunteer at the Evanston Public Library for more than 40 years, Olga was instrumental in saving the North Branch library through her efforts running its book sale. An accomplished typist and court stenographer, she also transcribed books into Braille for Evanston Public Schools, and worked the phones at the WTTW pledge drive for many years. A devoted friend and neighbor, she will be greatly missed. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Charitable donations may be made in Olga's memory to the American Civil Liberties Union, www.aclu.org
. For further information, call (773) 879-9863.