1/
Olga Bertosa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Bertosa, nee Vujnovic, 86, beloved wife and best friend for 50+ years of the late Josip Bertosa; devoted mother of Milan Bertosa (Maya Perry) and the late Bozana Sonenberg (Bill Sonenberg); proud "Baba" of Daniel and Juliana Sonenberg; loving daughter of the late Milan and Sava Vujnovic; caring sister of Stojanka (Stanko), Bosko (Matilda), Svetko (Juliska), and the late Velimir (the late Boja); dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Olga was very crafty, and loved to make jewelry. Many of her pieces will be passed on to friends and family to enjoy. She also loved to cook, and was considered to be the best cook in the family. She was a proud seamstress, she enjoyed crocheting and made such quality beautiful creations, she was very resourceful, and she always looked put together and loved to be fashionable. She was ahead of her time and was courageous enough to be a trend setter by being the first woman in her village in Bosnia to wear pants. People were very inspired by her example. In 1968, she and her family immigrated to the United States. Family meant everything to Olga, and she continued to always show an outpouring of love to all. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Olga's beloved daughter to The American Cancer Society, cancer.org. A private service will be held. For info: call Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home at 630-941-5860.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
6309415860
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved