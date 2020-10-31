Olga Bertosa, nee Vujnovic, 86, beloved wife and best friend for 50+ years of the late Josip Bertosa; devoted mother of Milan Bertosa (Maya Perry) and the late Bozana Sonenberg (Bill Sonenberg); proud "Baba" of Daniel and Juliana Sonenberg; loving daughter of the late Milan and Sava Vujnovic; caring sister of Stojanka (Stanko), Bosko (Matilda), Svetko (Juliska), and the late Velimir (the late Boja); dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Olga was very crafty, and loved to make jewelry. Many of her pieces will be passed on to friends and family to enjoy. She also loved to cook, and was considered to be the best cook in the family. She was a proud seamstress, she enjoyed crocheting and made such quality beautiful creations, she was very resourceful, and she always looked put together and loved to be fashionable. She was ahead of her time and was courageous enough to be a trend setter by being the first woman in her village in Bosnia to wear pants. People were very inspired by her example. In 1968, she and her family immigrated to the United States. Family meant everything to Olga, and she continued to always show an outpouring of love to all. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Olga's beloved daughter to The American Cancer Society
, cancer.org
. A private service will be held. For info: call Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home at 630-941-5860.