Olga C. Nytko

Olga C. Nytko Obituary
Olga Nytko, nee Milani, 102, passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell, loving sister of late Julia Orsi Kunstadt and the late Norma D'Acquisto. Devoted Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt to many. Olga was a gifted hat designer for Carson Pirie Scott, and worked at Crest Specialties as a supervisor for over forty years. She was also a pioneer resident of Victory Center of Riverwoods in Melrose Park. She led the Rosary prayers for many years, and was an avid Bingo player. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
