Olga Kenniburg Csar
Olga Csar nee Hrones of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Frank Csar and longtime companion to the late Jerry Weiner. Born to Peter and Lula Hrones, sister of the late Eugenia Hrones. A graduate of DePaul University Business School, Olga was a brilliant business woman - working as a forecaster in the meat industry, a marketing manager for Libby, McNeill & Libby and EKCO Products - and as an entrepreneur for her own executive recruitment firm. A passionate traveler, cook, hostess, gardener and reader, Olga was above all the most generous and loving of people. Her smile and unquenchable spirit will forever be remembered by her family and friends. Olga's wish was to create opportunities for children in need. In lieu of flowers donations to The Montessori Network dba The Montessori School of Englewood would be greatly appreciated. Please donate at tmsoe.org. Visitation, Monday October 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at Tranfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel 2905 N. Thatcher Rd. (located in Elmwood Cemetery) River Grove, IL. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director, Ltd. Info: 773-889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tranfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tranfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director Ltd. (Hellenic Funeral Service)
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-745-1333
