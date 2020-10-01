1/
Olga Kykta
Olga Kykta nee Loboyko, 94, passed away September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael; dear mother of Michael, Myron, Marianna, Martin, Marguerite and Marcie; loving grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many; loving sister of Helen Masley and Mary Papinko. She was a kind, gentle, loving soul, and a retired RN that continuously serviced others. Resting at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago from 4-8 PM with a Panachyda at 5 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago. Interment private. Info – 773-545-3800 or www.MuyzkaFuneralHome.com. No flowers, Mass offerings appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Reposing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
