Olga "Jane" Nasti (nee McElligott), 92, of Lombard, found peace April 18, 2019. Loving wife of the late James Nasti; dear mother of Thomas Nasti, Jane (George) DuPrey, the late Michael J. Nasti, and the late James P. (Peggy) Nasti; proud grandmother of Jessica (Tom), Sara (Steve), Anthony (Jenny), Michelle (Brian), Christopher (Jen), Joseph (Jen), Michael (Dan), and Celeste; adored great-grandmother of twelve; beloved sister of the late William McElligott. Memorial Mass 10:30 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Christ the King Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard, IL. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019