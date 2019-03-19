|
Olga Ostapczuk, 96, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Iwan. Loving mother of the late Maria Rubio and the late Stefanie Ostapczuk. Cherished grandmother of Oscar Rubio and the late Lilliana Cloud. Dearest great-grandmother of Zion, Joshua and Thais. Dear aunt of Richard (Grace) Zawojski. Visitation Wednesday 8-10 A.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 A.M. from Muzyka Chapel to Sts. Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church for a 10:30 A.M. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019