Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Marlott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Lucille "Penny" Marlott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olive Lucille "Penny" Marlott Obituary
Olive (Penny) Lucille Marlott, 93, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 with her family by her side in St. Charles. She was born on March 10, 1926 to Oliver and Anna Laura (nee Brown) Balz in Indianapolis, IN. She was united in marriage to Charles S. Marlott Jr. on November 10, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN. Olive worked for 40 years at AT&T as a telephone operator and later as a supervisor. Olive was proud of being part of a large family, being one of thirteen children. She leaves behind her children; Charles (Marlene) S. Marlott III., and Deborah (Anthony) K. Garreffa, three grandchildren; Charles (Amy) S. Marlott IV., Susannah (Jeremy ) L. Simko, and Kimberly (Mark) S. Willyard, and two great grandchildren; Alexander and Ashley Simko. All services will be private and held at a later date, with entombment at Mount Emblem Cemetery.Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home – St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now