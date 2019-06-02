|
|
Olive (Penny) Lucille Marlott, 93, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 with her family by her side in St. Charles. She was born on March 10, 1926 to Oliver and Anna Laura (nee Brown) Balz in Indianapolis, IN. She was united in marriage to Charles S. Marlott Jr. on November 10, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN. Olive worked for 40 years at AT&T as a telephone operator and later as a supervisor. Olive was proud of being part of a large family, being one of thirteen children. She leaves behind her children; Charles (Marlene) S. Marlott III., and Deborah (Anthony) K. Garreffa, three grandchildren; Charles (Amy) S. Marlott IV., Susannah (Jeremy ) L. Simko, and Kimberly (Mark) S. Willyard, and two great grandchildren; Alexander and Ashley Simko. All services will be private and held at a later date, with entombment at Mount Emblem Cemetery.Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home – St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019