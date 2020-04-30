Home

Olive Sheila Valente


1928 - 2020
Olive Sheila Valente Obituary
Olive Sheila Valente (née Moore), 92, of Schaumburg, IL born Jan 11, 1928 in Wilton, Wiltshire, England; daughter of Margery (née Shepherd) & Arthur Moore, passed away peacefully on Apr 21, 2020. Sheila is survived by her beloved husband Carlos of 54 years, sons Oliver (Anne) & Rudolfo (Stacy), grandchildren Tess, Paige, Bethany, Samantha, Trent & Alec; and in England, her cherished sister Pamela & many loved nieces, nephews & cousins. A private service will be held in Arlington Heights where Sheila & Carlos raised their sons & lived for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, who provided steadfast support to Sheila's father during World War I. www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
