Oliver J. Glenn, Jr., RPh, 77, of Roaring Spring, PA, passed away April 28, 2019, at his residence.He was born January 14, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the first child of the late Oliver J., Sr. and Eva (Andreotti) Glenn. On September 12, 1964, he married Sherron Anne Quaid in Chicago; that union was blessed with three children. They later divorced and in 1997 he married Jean Huntsman in Winchester, VA; she survives.Also surviving are his two sons: Oliver J. Glenn, III of Dana Point, CA and Christopher Glenn of Palos Hills, IL; his daughter, Jennifer Glenn of Union Grove, WI; seven grandchildren: Bradley, Julia, Kyle, Connor, Cade, John and Anthony; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel (Lisa) Glenn; two sisters: Kathleen Glenn and Patricia Glenn (Robert Wyatt); three nephews: Joseph, David and Anthony; and several cousins.Oliver was a member of the first graduating class of Crusaders at Brother Rice High School, Chicago, IL, in 1960. He was a 1966 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy and he later received his MBA from Loyola University in Chicago. He began his pharmacy career in Chicago and went on to become Director of Pharmacy at hospitals in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Additionally, in the late 1970's, he was Director of Administration at Cure, one of the first HMO's. A man of many nicknames--"Ol", "Ollie", "Glenn", "Glenny"--he was also a man of many talents. He played the clarinet and saxophone; he was an amateur actor participating in various plays and community theatre; and, he was an aspiring writer. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed horseback riding, swimming and playing tennis.But while all of the preceding says what he did, it does little to describe who he was. He was a man of great wit and intelligence. He was compassionate and passionate. And, he truly was a Crusader--but not the conventional type. He was our Don Quixote. He was a noble man who confused the idiocy of reality with the vision of a world that he hoped for. The result was that he could seem a bit goofy or crazy to some, but it was the total opposite. The world is crazy and he knew it. He was a unique story--and we are saddened to see that story come to an end.To celebrate the man we knew and loved a celebration will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A funeral mass will be said at 12:30 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. Following the mass, friends and family are invited to the Glenn family home for a traditional Glenn family gathering. For more information contact the church or any family member. Donations in Oliver's memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Issues, NAMI.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019