Age 91. Retired Battalion Chief CFD. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Jeanne Hryckiewicz (nee Brown). Devoted father of Thomas Hryckiewicz, Patricia (Patrick) Duggan, and James (Lucy) Hryckiewicz. Proud grandfather of Nicole Hryckiewicz, David Hryckiewicz, Christopher (Crystal) Duggan, Michael Duggan, Scott Duggan, Ryan Duggan, Michael Hryckiewicz, and Ben (Danielle) Hryckiewicz. Loving great-grandfather of Liam and Madelyn. Dear brother of Daniel Herrick, late Dorothy Bokowski, and late Boris (Barbara) Hryekewicz. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society, 3400 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL 60655. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019