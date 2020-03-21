|
Ona Foley Ashford, of Joliet, a former longtime resident of Chicago, born in Tracy, MN, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet.
Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna Foley; and husband John Ashford.
She is survived by her four children, Michael (Carolyn) Ashford of Annapolis, MD, Bonnie Ashford, Jackie (Jim deceased) Kempes and Jill (Mike deceased) O'Brien; "Big Gram" to 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson Jhett Wilson. Also surviving is her beloved little dog Buddy.
She was an entrepreneur; first opening The Little Red Schoolhouse, a childcare center in Joliet, with her daughter Jackie that served the community for 50 years. Her second venture was a successful candy shop in Vero Beach, Florida. She was also known for her fashion and decorating talents.
Memorials in Ona's honor to Joliet Township Animal Control, Annapolis Dragon Boat Club, Presence Villa Franciscan (Joliet) or a would be appreciated.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020