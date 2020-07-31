Opelio Paul Di Vecchio, 88, of Highland Park, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 29, 2020. Loving husband of the late Wanda nee DeRose. Cherished father of Patty (Mark) Herman, Andy (Luana) Di Vecchio, and Laura (the late Brian) Carney. Proud grandfather of Michael (Genevieve) Herman, Julie Osburn, Nick and Tony Di Vecchio. Great-grandfather of Isabella, Emilia, and Michael Herman. Dear brother of the late Peter (Louise) Di Vecchio, sister-in-law Diane DeRose and brother-in-law Ralph DeRose and many nieces and nephews. A visitation was held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3-7 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. A private mass and entombment was held. For more information or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or