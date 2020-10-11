Opie Munro, 79, of Northbrook, passed away October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of William Munro; loving mother of Paul Munro and Brooke Munro (Scott Burton); dear sister of the late Diane (late Bill) Thomas; fond aunt of Debbie, Tom (Kim), and Kathryn and great aunt of Will and James. Opie was a graduate of Beloit College where she met husband, Bill. After college she taught high school in Detroit, MI and New York. Then after the adoption of her children she stayed home to care for her family. Later in life, she had her own Interior Design business. Opie loved golf and shot a low round of 73 and three hole in ones. She was upbeat, positive, and happy; a passionate gardener, talented hostess and loyal friend to many. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held via live stream from Village Presbyterian Church of Northbrook at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Please share condolences at www.nhscotthanekamp.com
