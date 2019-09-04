|
Oralia Hernandez Hudson, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Chicago on August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert C. Hudson, Jr.; loving mother of Robert C., III (Sarah), William (Patrice), the late D. James (Barbara), the late Susan Oralia and Armida Betty (Dennis) Perez-Koukounaras; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Elizabeth, Devon (Ryan) Murphy, David, Katherine (William) Van Wig, Michelle, Carolyn, Rachel, Jane, and Constantine Koukounaras; proud great grandmother of Vivian, Benjamin, and Gabriel. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019