1/1
Orelia Mobley
1940 - 2020
Mrs. Orelia "T" Mobley was born on December 21, 1940, in Mamou, Louisiana. The fourth of six children to the late Davis Sterling and Lena Johnson. The family moved to Maywood, Illinois in the early 1950s where she later professed her faith and joined St. James Catholic Church and was a dedicated member. She married the late Henry B. Mobley on February 11, 1956. This union was blessed with three daughters. Orelia was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked tirelessly, third shift in the food industry until her health no longer allowed it. Her family was her everything. She was happiest when surrounded by their love and laughter. Orelia loved crafting with her granddaughter, especially tie-dying garments. She was a foodie and for a taste of home, Orelia enjoyed cooking gumbo and other creole dishes and listening to Zydeco music. She especially enjoyed "cream-filled" desserts. She loved cheering on the Chicago Bulls and Cubs and watching movies. Finding good deals while thrift shopping was one of her earlier pastimes. Orelia was known amongst friends and neighbors for her jet black hair and red lipstick and no matter how she was feeling she made sure to put on her face. She would say to her girls "look your best, do your best and don't be broke... always save a dollar... oh yeah!" After a long hard-fought battle with illness Orelia quietly departed this life Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home in Bolingbrook, IL. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Wilda Morgan, Joyce Rutledge, Joseph, and Charles Sterling; and her nephew David Keith Sterling. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Debra Mobley, Janie (Kenny) Brown, and Valarie Mobley (DJ); grandchildren: Marissa (Darick), Tamara, Tristan, Brittany, and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Courtnee, Taylar, Jurnee, Zaria, Darick Jr, Trista, and Tyler; her brother, Gerald W Sterling (Lucinda); surviving family in Lake Charles, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bolingbrook. For information 630-325-2300; www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
