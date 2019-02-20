Home

Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Lake Forest
100 N. Waukegan Rd.
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
ORLEY R. HERRON Jr.

ORLEY R. HERRON Jr. Obituary
age 85 formerly of Lake Forest. At Peace in Christ Feb. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna, Loving father of Jill (Scott) Carter, Morgan (Magda) and Mark (Sonya). Fond grandfather of Chase, Grant and Glenne Carter and Breanna Herron. Dear brother of Jo Herron and Niles (Rusty) Herron. A celebration of life service will be on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 2:00 pm at Christ Church Lake Forest, 100 N. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers memorials to Awakening To God Ministries, P.O. Box 2514, Malibu, CA 90265 www.awakeningtogod.org For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
