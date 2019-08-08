|
|
Orrie N. Colby, age 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved, faithful and adoring husband of 65 years of the late Marguerite Colby, nee McNerney; loving father of Margy Ferm, William, Susan (Tony) Aiello, Joanne Colby, Elizabeth Cosgrove, Orrie J. (Marlyn), and Timothy J. (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of 28; great-grandfather of 47; dearest son of the late Ora N. and Nina Victoria Colby. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 11:30 am to St. Paul of the Cross Church Mass 12:30 pm. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Donations to or the appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019