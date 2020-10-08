Orsola Budka

Orsola "Lee" Budka, loving wife of Donald for 62 years. Dear mother of Mark (Tracy) and Kenneth (Michele). Grandmother of Michael (Brooke), Christine, Addison and Eileen. Great-grandmother of Emma and Sara. Services are Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred in honor of Lee to American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
.