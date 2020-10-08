1/
Orsola Budka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orsola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orsola "Lee" Budka, loving wife of Donald for 62 years. Dear mother of Mark (Tracy) and Kenneth (Michele). Grandmother of Michael (Brooke), Christine, Addison and Eileen. Great-grandmother of Emma and Sara. Services are Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred in honor of Lee to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
10:30 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved