Orson H. Baker, 74 of Arlington Heights was born August 19, 1945 in Arcola, IL to Donald and Frances (Vosburgh) Baker and passed away suddenly August 20, 2019. Orson attended Southern Illinois University, majoring in Mathematics and Physics and was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Viet Nam and was awarded the Bronze Star. Orson was the beloved husband of Rita Janik Baker and dear brother of Norman (Sheila) Baker. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Prayers at 10:15 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights proceeding to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. A committal service with full military honors will follow at 2:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019