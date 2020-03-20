|
Orville W. Mormann, Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Lou, nee Keating; Loving father of Raymond A. (Dorothy) Mormann and Mary Carol Mormann; Brother of Joyce (Tom) Woodward and Mel (the late Fran) Mormann; Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, Il.; Funeral Monday, a private mass for the immediate family only will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Il.: Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020