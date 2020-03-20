Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map

Orville W. Mormann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orville W. Mormann Obituary
Orville W. Mormann, Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Lou, nee Keating; Loving father of Raymond A. (Dorothy) Mormann and Mary Carol Mormann; Brother of Joyce (Tom) Woodward and Mel (the late Fran) Mormann; Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, Il.; Funeral Monday, a private mass for the immediate family only will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Il.: Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orville's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -