1/1
Oscar Materre
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar F. Materre, 91, passed away at home on November 9, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Born in Chicago, IL, he lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved dogs, sports, jazz, politics, newspapers, gardening and traveling. His military service in the Army, career as a firefighter and his partnership with his two brothers in the operation of Materre Brothers Paint Store, were his proudest achievements. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (née Price) of 40 years, 5 children, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services pending. En lieu of flowers donations to the Wichita Firefighters Relief Association or the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved