Oscar F. Materre, 91, passed away at home on November 9, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Born in Chicago, IL, he lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved dogs, sports, jazz, politics, newspapers, gardening and traveling. His military service in the Army, career as a firefighter and his partnership with his two brothers in the operation of Materre Brothers Paint Store, were his proudest achievements. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (née Price) of 40 years, 5 children, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services pending. En lieu of flowers donations to the Wichita Firefighters Relief Association or the American Diabetes Association
are appreciated.