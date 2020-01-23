|
|
Osmar Paul Steinwald, M.D., 82, of Hobe Sound, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice.
"Os" was born on February 11, 1937 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated The Johns Hopkins University in 1958 and went onto the University of Maryland School of Medicine, graduating in 1962. During his surgical training at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL, he served in the US Army for two years.
He launched his plastic surgery practice at Lake Forest Hospital in 1974 where he was Chief of the Medical Staff and elected President of the Chicago Society of Plastic Surgeons. In the 2000's he volunteered his time and surgical talents around the world with Interplast and had more recently participated with Volunteers in Medicine in Florida, aiding those in need without health care.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Steinwald, his sister Lee Widhelm, brother Bruce Steinwald, his three children Paul, Susan and George, his two step-children Todd Burkitt, Ashley Margulis, and 11 grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Christ Memorial Chapel in Hobe Sound, FL on Saturday, January 25. Charitable donations in his name may be directed to Volunteers in Medicine Stuart, FL Clinic at www.vimclinic.net/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020