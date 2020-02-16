Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Visitation
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
Prayer Service
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map

Otis Werner

Otis Werner Obituary
After several years of "raising cane," Otis Werner peacefully passed on to his eternal rewards on January 31, 2020, at 94 years of age. He leaves behind a loving niece, nephews, and many cousins. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Prayer Service at 10:45 a.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
