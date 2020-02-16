|
|
After several years of "raising cane," Otis Werner peacefully passed on to his eternal rewards on January 31, 2020, at 94 years of age. He leaves behind a loving niece, nephews, and many cousins. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Prayer Service at 10:45 a.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020