Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Saint Alexander Church
Otto G. Hartl Sr.


1944 - 2020
Otto G. Hartl Sr. Obituary
Age 75 of Worth, IL, went to the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Otto was born July 7, 1944 in Evergreen Park, IL to the late; Otto & Phyllis Hartl (nee Krumwiede). He graduated from Blue Island High School. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Hartl (nee Koester). At the time of his passing, they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Cherished father of Otto G. (Tammy) Hartl Jr. of Worth, IL, late Kurt (Jeni) Hartl Sr. of Bristol, IN & Dawn (Loren) Mahler of Worth, IL. Adoring grandfather 14 & great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Phyllis (Jim) Mulderink. Preceding him in death is his sister Ella (Reed) Powers Sr. and his grandson Timothy Hartl. Otto worked at District 126 for 33 years as Chief of Maintenance. Visitation Friday, January 31st from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, February 1st, 12:30 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
