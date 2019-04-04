Home

Otto J. Cwitkovits

Otto J. Cwitkovits Obituary
Otto J. Cwitkovits, 90 years, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Jean nee Harcar. Loving father of Donna (Marty) Flaherty, Gary (Sue) Cwik, Joanne (Ray) Thompson & Alan (Donal Schmitt) Cwitkovits. Cherished grandfather of Gary, Brian, David, Michael, Kevin & Lindsey & great grandfather of Miliano. Devoted son of the late Alexander & Elizabeth Cwitkovits. Dear brother of the late Al & Angie Sander. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuenralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
