Otto J. Cwitkovits, 90 years, Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Jean nee Harcar. Loving father of Donna (Marty) Flaherty, Gary (Sue) Cwik, Joanne (Ray) Thompson & Alan (Donal Schmitt) Cwitkovits. Cherished grandfather of Gary, Brian, David, Michael, Kevin & Lindsey & great grandfather of Miliano. Devoted son of the late Alexander & Elizabeth Cwitkovits. Dear brother of the late Al & Angie Sander. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuenralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019