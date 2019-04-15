|
|
Otto N. Nygaard, U.S. Korean War Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis nee Otte. Loving father of Patricia (Steven) Reardon & Gail (John) Klimek. Cherished grandfather of Steven (Amylyn) Reardon, Jennifer (Adam) Sorna, Matthew (Desirae) Klimek, Kelly (Nicholas) Mager & Stacey Klimek. Proud great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Sylvia Moran & the late Raymond Nygaard, Nancy Payne & Charles Nygaard. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday Lying in State from 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 9701 Brandt Ave. in Oak Lawn with a Service at 11:00 am. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019