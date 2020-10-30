1/
Otto Paul Gross
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto Paul Gross, age 79, of Homer Glen, Illinois passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Paul was born April 25, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois to his parents Otto and Mary J (nee Horbach) Gross. Paul is survived by his beloved children Guy and Kevin (Anna) Gross, adoring grandchildren Kevin, Emily, Nicholas, and Ian Gross, his dearest siblings Jane Sawyer, Mary (Tom) Herbstritt, and Gary (Susan) Gross. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Laura (nee Johnson) Gross, and parents Otto and Mary Gross. Family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Gross family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
7087492033
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved