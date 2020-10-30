Otto Paul Gross, age 79, of Homer Glen, Illinois passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Paul was born April 25, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois to his parents Otto and Mary J (nee Horbach) Gross. Paul is survived by his beloved children Guy and Kevin (Anna) Gross, adoring grandchildren Kevin, Emily, Nicholas, and Ian Gross, his dearest siblings Jane Sawyer, Mary (Tom) Herbstritt, and Gary (Susan) Gross. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Laura (nee Johnson) Gross, and parents Otto and Mary Gross. Family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date.
