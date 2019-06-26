Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Resources
Otto Precht, Jr., age 84, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Lorene, nee Hezel, for 60 years; dear father of William, Debra (Bernard) Frank, Steve (Stacie), Richard, and Robert (Rachel); loving grandfather of Laurence (Anne), Jessica (Nathan) Gardiner, Amanda, Nicholas, Madison, Gretchen, Rebekah, Robby, Jack, Jill (Solomon) Benjamin, Teresa, and Eva; cherished great-grandfather of Lawson, Emaline, and Logan; fond brother of Christian (Olga) and the late Rita (the late Renald) Stefanowski; dear brother-in-law of Lynn Hezel. Ex-Marine, ex-Tae Kwon Do instructor, and avid bridge player, traveler, and reader. Visitation, Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, June 28, at 11:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 26 to June 27, 2019
