Otto R. Bodysud, Sr.; of Lagrange Highlands, on May 1 2020. WWII Veteran and Honor Flight participant. Beloved husband of the late Milly M. (nee Stekl) for 72 years. Loving father of Otto R. Jr. of La Grange Highlands, Gary (Linda) of Grand Rapids, Scott (Dawn) of Shorewood, and Mark (Marge) of Hodgkins. Loving grandfather of four and great grandfather or two. Family only services to be held in the Autumn. Information COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME, Burr Ridge. 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 4, 2020.
