Otto W. Kabelman, 76 of Carp Lake, MI died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home.
Born September 28, 1944 in Chicago the son of Otto and Helen (Postelnick) Kabelman. He graduated from Wells High School and worked at Kritzer's Sheet Metal Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia. Survived by his children, Natalie (Bill) Quaglia and Wesley (Star) Kabelman ; grandchildren, Lynn McCarthy, Frank Cassella and Cate Cassella; sister, Threasa Opiela and brother, John Kabelman and their families. Also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Kabelman.
Memorial service arrangements are pending. Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. www.gaylordfuneralhome.com