1/1
Otto W. Kabelman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto W. Kabelman, 76 of Carp Lake, MI died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home.

Born September 28, 1944 in Chicago the son of Otto and Helen (Postelnick) Kabelman. He graduated from Wells High School and worked at Kritzer's Sheet Metal Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia. Survived by his children, Natalie (Bill) Quaglia and Wesley (Star) Kabelman ; grandchildren, Lynn McCarthy, Frank Cassella and Cate Cassella; sister, Threasa Opiela and brother, John Kabelman and their families. Also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Kabelman.

Memorial service arrangements are pending. Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. www.gaylordfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved