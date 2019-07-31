|
|
Ouida Sue Alderman, 72, of Poplar Bluff, MO, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mrs. Alderman, the daughter of the late Sam and Floy Turner Walls, was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Bruce, MS. She was an active member of Westwood Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff. For many years, Mrs. Alderman was employed as administrative secretary for Cordogan Clark & Associates in Aurora.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula S. (James) Thorpe of Pocahontas, AR and Leah C. (Clayton) Hofstetter of St. Clair, MO; a step-daughter Michell (Rob) Quirin of Montgomery, IL; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
Her husband Raymond E. Alderman, Jr., three brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, MO. with Dr. Steve Proctor officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Westwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 419 CR 5231, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901.
Cotrell Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Ouida S. Alderman; online condolences: www.cotrellfuneralservice.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019