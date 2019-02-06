Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Doherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Owen Doherty Obituary
Owen Doherty, 86, native of Castles, Isle of Doagh, Ballyliffin, County Donegal, Ireland; son of the late Henry and Kate Doherty (Denary); devoted husband of 56 years to Mary (nee Burke); loving father of Daniel (Laurie), Mary, Michael, and Kathleen (Jeff) Wolinski; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Brian, Kara, Katie & Kelly. Owen had 13 brothers and 4 sisters and is survived by Sheila, Joseph, Ambrose, George and Martin. Fond uncle to many and friend to all. 60+ year member of Iron Workers Local #1. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Friday, beginning at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and then proceed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.