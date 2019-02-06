|
Owen Doherty, 86, native of Castles, Isle of Doagh, Ballyliffin, County Donegal, Ireland; son of the late Henry and Kate Doherty (Denary); devoted husband of 56 years to Mary (nee Burke); loving father of Daniel (Laurie), Mary, Michael, and Kathleen (Jeff) Wolinski; cherished grandfather of Tommy, Brian, Kara, Katie & Kelly. Owen had 13 brothers and 4 sisters and is survived by Sheila, Joseph, Ambrose, George and Martin. Fond uncle to many and friend to all. 60+ year member of Iron Workers Local #1. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Friday, beginning at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and then proceed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019