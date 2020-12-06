Owen G. Barnett. Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Petrie). Loving father of Chuck and Jeff Barnett. Dear grandfather of Kelly (Brian) Lowery, Connor and Kierin Barnett. Dearest great grandfather of Blake and Cameron Lowery. Interment is private at St. Mary Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial event will be held at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, Il. 60477. For information call 708-532-1635 or go to www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
.