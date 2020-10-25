Owen R. Bolger Beloved husband of JoAnn nee Piediscalzi; Dear father of Maureen (Ray) Hill, Ron (Abeer), Tim (Donna) and Johnny (Anna); Adored Papa of 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Oldest of 11 siblings. Fond uncle of many. Retired 32 year Chicago Police detective. Proud US Army veteran. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, 11:00 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Ghost Church 254 N. Wood Dale Road. Interment private. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.