Ozzie "Richard Joseph" Orlowski

Ozzie "Richard Joseph" Orlowski Obituary
Ozzie "Richard Joseph" Orlowski, 92, of Glenview, passed away February 26,2019. Beloved husband for 58 years of the late Valerie nee Greschner; loving father of Ralph (Mary), Ron, Rick (Donna), and Rob Orlowski; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Sarah, Maggie, Sandy, Carly, Nick, Angelia and Jake; proud great grandfather of 4; dear brother of the late Eleanore (late Chuck) Wikarski, late George (late Lee) Orlowski and late Hank (Peggy) Orlowski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Orlowski was a Veteran of WWII serving in the US Army and was the recipient of two Bronze Stars. He was also a proud member of the Niles VFW and avid golfer. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 11 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hines VA, 5000 5th Ave., Hines, IL 60141 or (), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
