P. Kevin Reidy, Age 86, U.S. Army Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Gordon). Loving father of Kevin Reidy, Edward "Ned" (Nancy) Reidy, and Maura (Peter) Pfohl. Proud grandpa of Eddie, Billy, and Joey Reidy; and Patrick, Megan, and Kathryn Pfohl. Beloved son of the late Edward W. and Kathryn T. Reidy. Dear brother of the late William E. Reidy (Barbara), the late Rev. Edward J. "Ned" Reidy, and Robert E. Reidy (Marilyn McCabe). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the health care professionals, caregivers, and all who lovingly touched Kevin's life during the past several years. Alumnus of Little Flower Grammar School (1948) and St. Rita H.S. (1952). Longtime Commodities Broker and member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Kevin was a lifelong White Sox and Notre Dame fan, and enjoyed Genealogy, Irish Culture and Music. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial mass celebrating Kevin's life will be scheduled at a later date. The Reidy Family held a private Committal Service and Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Macular Degeneration Research
, c/o BrightFocus Foundation
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com