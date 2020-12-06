1/2
P. Kevin Reidy
P. Kevin Reidy, Age 86, U.S. Army Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Gordon). Loving father of Kevin Reidy, Edward "Ned" (Nancy) Reidy, and Maura (Peter) Pfohl. Proud grandpa of Eddie, Billy, and Joey Reidy; and Patrick, Megan, and Kathryn Pfohl. Beloved son of the late Edward W. and Kathryn T. Reidy. Dear brother of the late William E. Reidy (Barbara), the late Rev. Edward J. "Ned" Reidy, and Robert E. Reidy (Marilyn McCabe). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the health care professionals, caregivers, and all who lovingly touched Kevin's life during the past several years. Alumnus of Little Flower Grammar School (1948) and St. Rita H.S. (1952). Longtime Commodities Broker and member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Kevin was a lifelong White Sox and Notre Dame fan, and enjoyed Genealogy, Irish Culture and Music. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial mass celebrating Kevin's life will be scheduled at a later date. The Reidy Family held a private Committal Service and Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Macular Degeneration Research, c/o BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
December 4, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Kevin Reidy.

May the angels lead him into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome him and take him to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
